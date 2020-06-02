Indices shrug off India rating downgrade

MUMBAI

Financial stocks see buying interest

Equity indices shrugged off concerns related to India’s rating downgrade and rose for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as banking and financial stocks once again witnessed huge buying interest.

The 30-share Sensex gained 522.01 points, or 1.57%, to close at 33,825.53.

As many as 24 stocks in the Sensex pack gained ground with lenders such as Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank being among the top gainers of the day.

In the broader market, more than 1,700 stocks rose on Tuesday as against only around 725 declines.

The 50-share Nifty settled the day at 9,979.10, gaining 152.95 points, or 1.56%. Further, the India VIX index fell nearly 2.5% on Tuesday.

Market participants attributed Tuesday’s rally to a positive trend in the global markets, good monsoon prediction, phased easing of the lockdown and the government’s reassurance to revive growth.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to maintain their buying spree with Tuesday’s net buying pegged at ₹1,575.46 crore while their domestic counterparts net wild shares worth ₹459.25 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, the benchmarks of Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, China, Phillipines and Singapore all gained ground in Tuesday.