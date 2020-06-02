Business

Indices shrug off India rating downgrade

Financial stocks see buying interest

Equity indices shrugged off concerns related to India’s rating downgrade and rose for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as banking and financial stocks once again witnessed huge buying interest.

The 30-share Sensex gained 522.01 points, or 1.57%, to close at 33,825.53.

As many as 24 stocks in the Sensex pack gained ground with lenders such as Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank being among the top gainers of the day.

In the broader market, more than 1,700 stocks rose on Tuesday as against only around 725 declines.

The 50-share Nifty settled the day at 9,979.10, gaining 152.95 points, or 1.56%. Further, the India VIX index fell nearly 2.5% on Tuesday.

Market participants attributed Tuesday’s rally to a positive trend in the global markets, good monsoon prediction, phased easing of the lockdown and the government’s reassurance to revive growth.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to maintain their buying spree with Tuesday’s net buying pegged at ₹1,575.46 crore while their domestic counterparts net wild shares worth ₹459.25 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, the benchmarks of Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, China, Phillipines and Singapore all gained ground in Tuesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 10:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indices-shrug-off-india-rating-downgrade/article31733714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY