Indices rise on global cues amid border tension

Equity benchmarks witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday — mirroring a strong rally in the global markets and turning jittery as the border tension between India and China escalated — before closing with gains of over 1% each.

The 30-share Sensex, which gained nearly 800 points to touch a high of 34,022 during intra-day trade, closed at 33,605.22, an increase of 376.42 points, or 1.13%.

Soon after reports came in about casualties amid Indo-China tension near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the benchmark dipped in the red to touch a low of 32,953.30.

The broader Nifty gained 100.30 points, or 1.02%, to close at 9,914.

“Domestic market in the early trade was driven by positive global cues after U.S. Federal Reserve launched a massive programme under which it will buy up to $750 billion in corporate bonds to support businesses hit by the lockdown,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“But it erased earlier gains as investors turned cautious amid reports of a violent face-off between India and China. Later, investors set aside this fear and markets finally managed to recover,” Mr. Khemka added.

Gainers versus losers

The benchmark Sensex had an equal share of gainers and losers, with the HDFC twins leading the gainers’ pack.

The broader market breadth, however, was slightly negative as more than 1,400 stocks ended in the red as against 1,172 gainers.

Foreign portfolio investors continued to sell Indian shares, with Tuesday’s net sales pegged at ₹1,479 crore, while their domestic counterparts bought shares worth ₹1,161.51 crore.

While Indian indices erased bulk of the gains due to geopolitical tensions, global markets saw a string rally with South Korea’s Kospi gaining over 5%, while Hang Seng ended 2.39% higher.

The benchmarks of Taiwan, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore also ended Tuesday with significant gains.