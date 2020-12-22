Business

Indices gain 1% in pullback as IT, pharma stocks lead recovery

Special Correspondent MUMBAI 22 December 2020 22:36 IST
Updated: 22 December 2020 22:36 IST

HCL Tech rises 5% followed by TechM, Infosys, Sun Pharma

The equity markets on Tuesday rebounded with a 1% gain following a rise in IT and pharma stocks, a day after benchmark indices crashed 3% on fears of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Buoyed by global cues, the indices opened in positive territory, slumped soon after, but bounced back in the second half. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 453 points or 0.99% to 46,007 points.

All sectoral indices that fell on Monday were back with gains. Top Sensex gainers included HCL Tech that rose 5.09%, Tech Mahindra (4.33%), Infosys (3.78%), PowerGrid (2.67%) and Sun Pharma, which climbed 2.64%. The NSE Nifty 50 index also rose 1.03% to 13,466.30 points.

Advertising
Advertising

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst (Technical and Derivatives), Angel Broking said, “The second half turned out to be excellent for the markets; we witnessed V-shaped recovery. IT stocks were the real charioteer and once again came to the rescue.”

“For the next couple of days at least, the index is likely to remain in a slightly wider range before deciding its next path. The ideal range [for the Nifty] would be 13,600 to 13,100, where the lower range should be seen as a sacrosanct support,” he added. Other analysts said the volatility in the market would remain high in the near term due to strict lockdowns and with travel restrictions impacting economic recovery.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...