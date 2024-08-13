GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's weight on key MSCI equity index rises to record high; $3 billion inflows likely

The changes in the index weights will come into effect after markets close on August 30

Updated - August 13, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 11:39 am IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
The MSCI logo.

The MSCI logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's weight on the MSCI Global Standard index, which tracks emerging market stocks, has risen to another record high, which is likely to attract inflows of about $3 billion into its equity markets.

India has further narrowed the gap with China on the key MSCI index. While China's weightage on the index will fall to 24.2% from 24.8%, India's weight will rise to 19.8% from 19.2%, according to Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

The changes in the index weights will come into effect after markets close on August 30. India's weight could likely rise above 20% at end November.

This will lead to about $2.7 billion-$3 billion inflows into India, according to Nuvama.

HDFC Bank, India's top private lender and the heaviest stock in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, will see an increase in its weightage, triggering potential inflows of $1.8 billion, Nuvama said.

"Given the current pace and momentum in domestic equities, India could potentially cross 22% weightage by year-end" on the MSCI index, Mr. Pagaria said.

Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Mphasis are among the companies that will also see an increase in their weightage on the index, while Maruti Suzuki India , LTIMindtree, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, Yes Bank and SRF will see a reduction.

Dixon Technologies, Vodafone Idea, Oil India, Zydus Lifesciences, Rail Vikas Nigam , Prestige Estates Project and Oracle Financial Services will be added to MSCI Emerging Markets index while Bandhan Bank will be excluded.

About 25 stocks will be added to the MSCI India Small-cap index. They will see likely inflows of $3 million-$26 million, according to Nuvama.

Related Topics

business (general) / India / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.