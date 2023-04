April 10, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.