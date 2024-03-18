ADVERTISEMENT

India's Tata Sons to sell TCS shares worth up to $1.13 billion, term sheet shows

March 18, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI/BENGALURU

Reuters

India's Tata Sons will sell shares in IT services unit Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) worth up to ₹93.62 billion ($1.13 billion) on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Tata Sons is looking to offload 23.4 million shares in the country's no.1 IT services company, representing 0.65% of TCS's shareholding, the terms showed.

Tata Sons held a 72.4% stake in TCS as on Dec. 31, per exchange data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TCS shares will be sold at a floor price of ₹4,001 apiece, a 3.7% discount to the last close of ₹4,152.5.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup will be joint bookrunners for the stake sale.

Tata Sons and TCS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TCS shares closed 1.6% lower on Monday ahead of the news, amid a broader tumble in IT stocks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US