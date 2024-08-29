India’s tablet sales more than doubled to 1.84 mn in Q2 CY24

India’s tablet market (detachable and slates) more than doubled year-on-year in the second quarter of calendar year (CY) 2024 to 1.84 million units, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) on Thursday.

Along with the fulfilment of the Uttar Pradesh education manifesto deal in Q2 of CY24, abnormally low shipments in the commercial segment in Q2 of CY23 also pertained to a high YoY growth rate of the India tablet market in Q2 of CY24, IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker reported.

While the slate tablet market grew by 178.1% YoY, the detachable tablet grew by 23.6% YoY.

According to the study, Samsung led the market with a share of 48.7% in Q2 CY24, as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 54.1% and 38%, respectively.

“The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of YoY growth. There has been increased demand for tablets priced at $200-$300 as vendors are introducing products with good specifications in this relatively affordable price range. Discounts and cashbacks make the purchases more lucrative, leading to robust demand for consumer tablets, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future,” said Priyansh Tiwari, Research Analyst, Devices Research, IDC India & South Asia.

Samsung’s increased presence in public sector education projects helped the player reach strong numbers in the commercial segment, while a push in online sales helped in the consumer segment. Acer Group had a share of 23.6% in Q2 CY24 and the vendor focused mainly on the commercial segment, reaching 35.5% share on the back of a few key education projects. Apple stood third with a share of 9.5%. Its commercial and consumer segments grew by 9.8% and 13.2% YoY, respectively, according to IDC.