India's SAIL posts record steel production in 2022/23

April 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the country's biggest state-owned steel producer, said on Saturday it posted record high annual production in the 2022/23 year ending March 31. The steel maker produced 19.41 million tonnes of hot metal, up 3.6% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Crude steel production stood at 18.29 million tonnes, up 5.3% from last year. ADVERTISEMENT

