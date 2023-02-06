ADVERTISEMENT

India's retail vehicle sales rise 14% in Jan., China reopening to boost supply: FADA

February 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The latest financial Budget, with changes made to the income tax rules, could help boost the entry-level demand, says FADA

Reuters

Retail vehicle sales in India jumped 14% to about 1.8 million units in January, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday, adding that a reopening of factories in China would help improve the supply of vehicles.

After strict COVID lockdowns in China, the country is seeing an uptick in factory activity, improving global supplies of parts and semiconductors, and helping better vehicle supplies and lower waiting period in future.

This improvement would fuel growth in an already healthy passenger vehicle category, the automobile dealers' body said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales jumped 22% year-on-year to 3,40,220 units in January, while it grew 8% from pre-COVID 2020 levels, helped by healthy bookings and improved supplies, FADA data showed.

Maruti Suzuki, with a market share of 44.1%, registered sales of 1,50,046 units last month.

Two-wheeler sales grew 10% to 12,65,069 units year-on-year, but were down 13% compared to January 2020, as rural markets lagged, according to the FADA data.

"While good enquiry, healthy bookings and improved supplies are helping aid this segment, it is the entry-level sub-segment which is still feeling the pinch," the body said.

The latest financial Budget, with changes made to the income tax rules, could help boost the entry-level demand, it added.

Three-wheeler demand stayed strong, growing nearly 59% and nearing pre-pandemic levels, benefiting from demand in commercial space and the government's electric vehicle subsidy for public and shared transportation, the data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US