GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s Q3 CAD narrows to $10.5 billion from $16.8 billion a year earlier

Increased net services receipts helped cushion the current account deficit

March 26, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY24, lower than $16.8 billion (2.0% of GDP) a year earlier and $11.4 billion (1.3% of GDP) in Q2 FY24, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

The current account deficit as per cent of GDP for Q2 FY24 underwent an upward revision to 1.3% from 1% earlier due to an upward adjustment of customs data on merchandise imports, the RBI said.

The merchandise trade deficit at $71.6 billion was marginally higher than $71.3 billion during Q3 FY23. Services exports grew by 5.2% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services, data showed.

“Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago that helped cushion the current account deficit,” the RBI said.

Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $13.2 billion from $12.7 billion a year earlier. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $31.4 billion, up 2.1% over same period a year earlier.

In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion as compared with a net inflow of $2.0 billion in Q3 FY23.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $12.0 billion, higher than $4.6 billion during Q3 FY23.

The RBI said external commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3 FY24 as compared with a net outflow of $2.5 billion a year earlier.

Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of $3.9 billion than $2.6 billion a year earlier.

BoP April-December 2023

India’s current account deficit moderated to 1.2% of GDP during April-December 2023 from 2.6% of GDP in the same period a year earlier on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit.

Net invisibles receipts were higher during April-December 2023 than a year earlier, primarily on account of services and transfers.

Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022.

During April-December 2023, portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $32.7 billion as against an outflow of $3.5 billion during the same period a year earlier, as per RBI data.

In April-December 2023, there was an accretion of $32.9 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis that excludes valuation effects).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.