India’s public cloud market to touch ₹63,000 crore by FY25: Nasscom

India’s public cloud market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 30% to reach ₹63,000 crore by 2025, from the ₹17,000 crore now, according to a survey by Nasscom.

Some 60% of small and medium businesses that participated in the survey, said they were already using cloud, or were in the early stages of its adoption. The SMBs that adopted cloud have been able to drive 25-30% productivity improvement and 15-20% reduction in the operational costs, found the study.

Over 50% of the respondents cite a lack of management support, talent and capital as key constraints for cloud adoption. However, security, analytics and offline-to-online are the three major opportunity segments for cloud adoption, according to the survey.