India’s Power output recovers faster in July first half

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 03:49 IST

Electricity generation during the first half of July fell at a slower pace than in June, provisional government data showed, as industries and commercial establishments gradually opened up with the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Power generation fell 3.1% in the first 15 days of July compared with the same period last year, a Reuters analysis of data from grid operator POSOCO showed, compared with a 9.9% fall in June.

In the second half of June, electricity generation declined 5.3%. While power use has picked up from previous months, demand, which is impacted by seasonal changes, is still lower when compared with the same periods in the previous year.

