India’s power consumption grows 3.8% to 128.38 bn units in July

PTI New Delhi August 01, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:11 IST

India’s power consumption grew marginally by 3.8% year-on-year to 128.38 billion units (BU) in July amid widespread rains in the country, according to power ministry data.

Power consumption in July last year was recorded at 123.72 BU, which was higher than 112.14 BU in the same month of 2020.

However, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during July dipped to 190.38 GW. The peak power supply stood at 200.53 GW in July 2021 and 170.40 GW in July 2020.

Power consumption and demand were affected in July 2020 due to the staggering impact of the imposition of lockdown restrictions for curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The consumption in July 2019 (pre-pandemic period) was 116.48 billion units.

According to experts, power consumption and demand remained subdued due to widespread rains across the country in July with the onset of the monsoon.

They said rains in July brought relief from the unbearable high temperature experienced in June this year, especially in the northern states.

Power consumption, as well as demand, would grow steadily in the coming months in view of almost normal economic activities in the country.

