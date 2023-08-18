India’s PC market declines for a fourth consecutive quarter; lead players shipped 3.2 million units in Q2: IDC

August 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

India’s traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, continued to struggle as it shipped 3.2 million units in the June quarter, indicating a decline for a fourth consecutive quarter, according to data released by International Data Corporation (IDC) on Friday.

Despite growing by 5.9% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), the PC market declined by 15.3% year-over-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter, IDC said in its quarterly personal computing device tracker.

In fact, Q2 witnessed a decline across all product categories annually. While the volume driver notebook category declined by 18.5% YoY, the desktop category, which had been on a growth trajectory until the last quarter, also declined by 7% annually. The consumer and commercial segments too were in the red, declining by 17% and 13.8% YoY, respectively, the research firm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The education and government segments continued to drive the PC market while the enterprise segment continued to struggle, it observed.

Government-driven education projects for a few states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu propelled the education segment, which grew by 43.7% YoY. The fulfilment of several state High Court orders helped the government segment grow by 8.2% YoY. Premium notebooks (>US$1,000) declined by 30.7% YoY primarily due to very limited enterprise orders. However, there was some optimism as the premium notebook category witnessed a strong 39% QoQ growth. The online channel declined by 15.8% YoY but has started picking up and is expected to do well in the next quarter.

“The India consumer PC segment has started showing signs of recovery as market sentiment is improving. Despite a YoY double-digit decline, it clocked a strong double-digit QoQ growth,’‘ said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

HP led the pack with a PC market share of 31.1% in Q2, Lenovo stood second with a share of 16.2%, Dell Technologies at third place at 15.3%, Acer at 11.4% and ASUS 7.2%, as per IDC’s performance ranking.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.