India’s patent filings soar 13.6% in FY22: Nasscom

April 26, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

India witnessed a significant increase in patent filings, also the highest annual increase in the last decade, in fiscal 2022, with a 13.6% YoY growth rate, said a report prepared by Nasscom.

FY22 also witnessed a rise in the share of domestic filings to 44.4% of total patents filed, compared to 41.6% in the previous year.

Analysing the patents filed over the last decade, out of the 5,84,000 patents filed in India between FY2010 and FY2022, some 2,66,000 were from the technology domain, and 1,60,000 of these technology patents were from emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain. Of the total patents filed in the telecommunications sector, around 2.4% were related to emerging areas such as 5G and 6G.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debjani Ghosh, President - Nasscom said, “India’s adoption of emerging technologies has led to a surge in innovation, as evidenced by the increasing number of patent filings. This trend highlights India’s position on the global innovation map and its leadership in emerging technologies such as AI.’‘

To further boost domestic patent filings, partnerships among various stakeholders would be crucial in creating and raising awareness about intellectual property, she added.