India’s online higher education space to be a $5-bn market by calendar 2025: Redseer

Bengaluru

Online higher education is emerging as the fastest growing sub-segment of EdTech, according to a report by Redseer. As per the findings, the online higher education and lifelong learning market is poised to reach a $5 billion market by calendar 2025. The report further stated that the user base for online higher education grew by 75% in 2021, despite a 3X growth in the average ticket size compared with the K12 segment. Abhishek Gupta, Engagement Manager, Redseer, said, “It’s safe to say that online higher education has impressed us all by emerging as the fastest growing sub-segment.’‘ The future of this sub-segment was expected to be bright as millions of young Indians have been exploring access to world-class education and training online, Redseer forecast.