ADVERTISEMENT

India's Oct palm oil imports hit 3-month high on festive demand, dealers say

Published - November 06, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters

India's palm oil imports surged 59% in October to a three-month high compared to the previous month, as refiners boosted purchases to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports in recent months and strong festive demand, five dealers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher purchases by the world's biggest vegetable oils importer could lead to lower palm oil stocks in key producers Indonesia and Malaysia, supporting benchmark futures.

Palm oil imports jumped 59% in October from the previous month to 840,000 metric tons, according to estimates from dealers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for edible oils was robust during the festival season, prompting refiners to replenish their inventories, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indians celebrated the Dussehra and Diwali festivals in the last few weeks, increasing the consumption of sweets and fried food.

Palm oil prices were competitive in August when many Indian buyers placed orders, said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soyoil imports in October fell 10% from a month ago to 344,000 metric tons, while sunflower oil imports jumped 57% to 240,000 metric tons, dealers said.

Delayed sunflower oil shipments in September arrived in October, which is reflected in the import numbers, a Mumbai-based dealer said.

The rise in imports of palm oil and sunflower oil lifted the country's total edible oil imports in October by 34% to 1.42 million tons, as per dealers' estimates.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) is likely to publish its data on October imports by mid-November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US