India’s Nov. fuel demand rises 10.2% year-on-year

December 09, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

India’s fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 10.2% year-on-year in November to 18.84 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.1% higher at 2.86 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 5.2% to 2.47 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 18.2% to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose 30.3%, while fuel oil use edged up 8.4% in November.