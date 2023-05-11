ADVERTISEMENT

India’s next decade growth will be around energy transition, green tech, renewables, says SAP’s Paul Marriott

May 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘India is the fastest-growing geography in the entire Asia-Pacific region and even globally’

Mini Tejaswi

Asian markets overall, especially South East Asia, are still very resilient, according to Paul Marriott, President, SAP, Asia Pacific. | Photo Credit: Triston Yeo

India’s growth in the next 10 years will be driven mostly by electrification (EV), energy transition, green technology and renewables as they stand to offer a huge and long-term business opportunity for the country, said Paul Marriott, President, SAP, Asia Pacific.

“India is the fastest-growing geography in the entire Asia-Pacific region and even globally. The country will continue to sustain a healthy growth for the next 10 years with a focus on electrification, innovation, green technologies and sustainability,’‘ Mr. Marriott told in an interview.

According to him, the Asian markets overall, especially South East Asia, are still very resilient. Japan is continuing to grow, there is significant growth coming from Indonesia and Singapore. Korea is seeing an interesting growth wave driven by four to five mega high tech companies including Samsung, LG and Hyundai and supported by a large ecosystem comprising a large number of big and small companies engaged in automotive (EV), battery manufacturing, etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on what’s on the mind of clients in the Asia Pac region on the backdrop of global economic pressures, the SAP official said, the general mindset among Asian leaders were still optimistic.

“Companies now want to re-access their capabilities, re-set their business strategies, continue to stay positive and optimistic, be more progressive and want to develop a sustainable business model,’‘ he observed.

Mr. Marriott further said, there seemed to be a small digit increase, over last year, in the IT budget in the region, especially for projects of transformational in nature.

“Investment situation changes, as there is board level scrutiny of budgets, investment is still happening. History shows, smart companies always invest in their own transformation when they go through tough times,’‘ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US