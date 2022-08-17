India’s median mobile speeds rose in July, but download speed reduces: Ookla

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 21:09 IST

Bengaluru

India in July gained one spot in global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th position from 118 in June. However, the country witnessed a decrease in median mobile download speeds to 13.41 Mbps from 14.00 Mbps in the previous month, according to Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity monitoring.

The country climbed two spots in global ranking for overall median fixed broadband speeds – from 72nd in June to 70th in July, the tracker said.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from across the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

