India’s media & entertainment sector crossed $25 bn in 2019: study

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached $25.7 billion in 2019, a growth of about 9% over 2018 states a FICCI EY report ‘The era of consumer A.R.T. – Acquisition Retention and Transaction,’ launched on Friday.

With its current trajectory, the M&E sector is expected to cross $34 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10%, the study projected.

While television and print retained their positions as the two largest segments, digital media overtook filmed entertainment in 2019 to become the third largest segment of the M&E sector. Digital subscription revenues more than doubled from 2018 levels and digital advertising revenues grew to command 24% of total advertising spend, as per the study.

The sector continues to grow at a rate faster than the GDP, driven primarily by growth in subscription-based business models and India’s attractiveness as a content production and post production destination.

According to the survey, the rapid proliferation of mobile access is enabling on-demand, anytime-anywhere content consumption nationwide. With a population of 1.3 billion, a tele-density approaching 89% of households, 688 million internet subscribers and nearly 400 million smartphone users, India’s telecom industry is poised to become the primary platform for content distribution and consumption.

On online gaming front, the FICCI-EY study found that the segment retained its position as the fastest growing segment on the back of transaction-based games mainly fantasy sports, increased in-app purchases and a 31% growth in the number of online gamers to reach around 365 million.

Ashish Pherwani, Partner and Media & Entertainment Leader, EY India, stated, “The M&E sector witnessed a surge in content consumption as digital infrastructure, quantum of content produced and per-capita income increased in 2019. However, the coronavirus outbreak will have a significant adverse impact on the sector, the situation is still evolving both in India and many parts of the world, the scale of the impact cannot be estimated immediately.’’