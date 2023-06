June 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by 8% month-on-month in May to about 20.03 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May from the previous month, the data dated on Wednesday showed.

