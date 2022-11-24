India's largest lender SBI to mull raising $1.2 bn via infra bonds

November 24, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The executive committee of the central board of the bank will meet on November 29 to consider the fundraising, which will also include a greenshoe option of ₹50 billion, the bank said in a stock exchange filing

Reuters

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, said on Thursday it would consider raising funds by issuing up to ₹100 billion ($1.2 billion) of infrastructure bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive committee of the central board of the bank will meet on November 29 to consider the fundraising, which will also include a greenshoe option of ₹50 billion, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The fundraising, if approved, would be through a public issue or private placement during fiscal 2023, the bank added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Analysts said in September that Indian banks might continue their fundraising spree over the next few months by issuing securities, including infrastructure bonds, as they rush to meet rising credit demand and lock in funds at cheaper rates.

Indian banks' credit growth was 17% year-on-year in the 14 days ended November 4, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US