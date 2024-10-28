GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s IT services market grew 6.1% in 2023, reaching a size of $14.5 bn: International Data Corporation

While IT investments showed a slower recovery compared to the previous year, digital transformation (DX) initiatives and IT environments would continue to drive market growth

Published - October 28, 2024 10:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India IT services market grew 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) in calendar 2023. File

India IT services market grew 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) in calendar 2023. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The India IT services market grew 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) in calendar 2023, reaching a market size of $14.5 billion, reported International Data Corporation (IDC) on Monday (October 28, 2024). While IT investments showed a slower recovery compared to the previous year, digital transformation (DX) initiatives and the increasing complexity of IT environments would continue to drive market growth, IDC report said. “While 2023 saw a slowdown in IT investment, 2024 will be all about growth fueled by digital transformation (DX),’‘ said Neha Gupta, Senior Research Manager, Software and IT Services market, IDC India. According to her, the increasing complexity of IT ecosystems—blending on-premises, private, and multicloud environments—along with surging demand for AI and GenAI solutions, stronger security measures, and automation, will drive the market forward.

‘’Service providers are at the heart of this evolution, enabling businesses to manage complex infrastructures, responsibly harness AI, and deliver enhanced customer experiences,” Ms. Gupta added. The leading tech companies capitalised on increased digital spending across enterprises in India, driving significant revenue growth. Performance was bolstered by strong demand in cloud, AI, security, and application modernization, with notable success in the government sector and telecom and manufacturing verticals, while India-based companies prioritised strong analytics, automation, and cognitive enablement capabilities, including GenAI, from their next-generation IT service partners, IDC Market Analysis Perspective highlighted. “In today’s digital business environment, technology vendors must be forward-thinking innovators, utilizing technology to create new digital value and keep their customers ahead of the curve,” Ms. Gupta further commented.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:32 pm IST

Related Topics

India / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.