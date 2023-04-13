India’s goods exports up 6% to reach $447.46 bn in 2022-23: Commerce Secretary  

April 13, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on India’s foreign trade in 2022-23 said: “Based on services exports estimates and actual numbers of goods exports, we have surpassed our target of $750 billion dollars to hit $770.18 billion. Last year also, we achieved highest exports of $676 billion and this is $94 billion higher.”

“Despite global headwinds, we have not only achieved the target but also surpassed it. Goods exports have touched $447.46 billion in 2022-23, indicating a growth of 6.03% over $422 billion of exports in 2021-22,” he said.

“I am delighted to share with you the outstanding export performance for 2022-23, with India’s overall exports scaling new heights at $770 billion, registering 14% growth over the previous year and all-time high record growing from $500 billion in 2020-21 to $676 billion in 2021-22,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on April 13.

He said that the exports of goods and services together scaled “new heights” and has increased by 14% to $770 billion in 2022-23 as against $676 billion in 2021-22.

(With inputs from PTI)