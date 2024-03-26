GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s forex reserves rose by $32.9 bn on BoP basis in April-Dec. 23

March 26, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $32.9 billion during April-December 2023, on a balance of payments basis (excluding valuation effects), as against a depletion of $14.7 billion during the year-earlier period, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, increased by $44.0 billion during April-December 2023, as against a decrease of $44.6 billion in the same period of the preceding year.  The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against major currencies, lower bond yields and higher price of gold, amounted to $11.1 billion during April-December 2023 as against a valuation loss of $29.9 billion a year earlier.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.