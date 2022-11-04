India's forex reserves post biggest weekly gain in more than a year

Reserves were $524.52 billion at the end of the previous week

Reuters MUMBAI
November 04, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $531.08 billion in the week through October 28, marking their biggest weekly gain since September 2021, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves were $524.52 billion at the end of the previous week that ended October 21.

They have declined about 16% this year so far due to the RBI's intervention in the currency markets, as well as valuation changes owing to the dollar's strength.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the holiday-shortened week that ended October 28, the rupee rose to snap a run of six weeks of declines. For the current week, it closed flat at 82.44 per dollar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app