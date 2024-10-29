India’s forex reserves position estimated at $688.27 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves position as on October 18, 2024 was estimated at $688.27 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday while releasing the 43rd Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves April - September 2024.

This includes Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) of $598.24 billion, Gold worth $67.44 billion, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of $18.27 billion and Reserve Tranche Position (RTP) of $4.32 billion, the RBI said