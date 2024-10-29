GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s forex reserves position estimated at $688.27 billion

Published - October 29, 2024 11:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s foreign exchange reserves position as on October 18, 2024 was estimated at $688.27 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday while releasing the 43rd Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves April - September 2024.

This includes Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) of $598.24 billion, Gold worth $67.44 billion, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of $18.27 billion and Reserve Tranche Position (RTP) of $4.32 billion, the RBI said

Published - October 29, 2024 11:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.