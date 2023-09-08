ADVERTISEMENT

India's forex reserves jump $4.03 bn to $598.89 bn

September 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Mumbai

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

PTI

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion.

India's forex reserves jumped by $4.039 billion to $598.897 billion for the week ended September 1, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion.

For the week ended September 1, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.442 billion to $530.691 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $584 million to $44.939 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $1 million to $18.195 billion, the apex bank added.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $12 million to $5.073 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

