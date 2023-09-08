HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

India's forex reserves jump $4.03 bn to $598.89 bn

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

September 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion. | Photo Credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO

India's forex reserves jumped by $4.039 billion to $598.897 billion for the week ended September 1, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $30 million to $594.858 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended September 1, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.442 billion to $530.691 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $584 million to $44.939 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $1 million to $18.195 billion, the apex bank added.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $12 million to $5.073 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.