India's forex kitty declines by $2.16 billion to $584.24 billion

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion

April 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank said.

Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank said on April 28. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by $1.657 billion to $586.412 billion. It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended April 21, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.146 billion to $514.489 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $24 million to $46.151 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $19 million to $18.431 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $14 million to $5.176 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

