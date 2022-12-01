India's electricity consumption grows 14 pc to 112.81 billion units in Nov

December 01, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The peak power demand met was 155.32 GW in November 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period

PTI

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of 13.6% to 112.81 billion units in November 2022 compared with the year-ago period, according to the government data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The robust growth of power consumption in the month mainly indicates an increase in economic activities as generally it remains subdued in November.

Experts say power consumption and demand will further increase in the coming months due to use of heating appliances, especially in the northern part of the country, and further improvement in economic activities on account of the beginning of the new rabi crop season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farmers use electricity to run tubewells for irrigation for new crops. In November last year, power consumption was 99.32 billion units (BU), higher than 96.88 BU in the same month of 2020, the data showed.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, last month rose to 187.38 gigawatt (GW). The peak power supply stood at 166.10 GW in November 2021 and 160.77 GW in November 2020.

The peak power demand met was 155.32 GW in November 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period.

Electricity consumption in November 2019 stood at 93.94 BU. Experts say the robust growth in power consumption in November indicates sustained recovery.

They also opine that power consumption as well as demand would see high growth in coming months in view of further improvement in industrial and commercial activities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US