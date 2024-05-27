GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India’s E-Retail market poised for long-term growth, estimated to reach over $160 billion by 2028

Published - May 27, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

E-retail in India is expected to scale beyond $160 billion in value by 2028. The market has experienced strong growth post-pandemic, with an estimated value of $57–$60 billion in 2023.

This represents an annual addition of $8–$12 billion since 2020. The e-retail market is poised to grow in the coming years, with online spending currently only 5%–6% of total retail spending in India vs 23%–24% in the U.S. and 35%+ in China, indicating massive headroom for growth. These findings stem from the fourth (2023) edition of How India Shops Online, a report released by Bain & Company in collaboration with Flipkart.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.