India’s E-Retail market poised for long-term growth, estimated to reach over $160 billion by 2028

E-retail in India is expected to scale beyond $160 billion in value by 2028. The market has experienced strong growth post-pandemic, with an estimated value of $57–$60 billion in 2023.

This represents an annual addition of $8–$12 billion since 2020. The e-retail market is poised to grow in the coming years, with online spending currently only 5%–6% of total retail spending in India vs 23%–24% in the U.S. and 35%+ in China, indicating massive headroom for growth. These findings stem from the fourth (2023) edition of How India Shops Online, a report released by Bain & Company in collaboration with Flipkart.