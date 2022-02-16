India’s demand-supply gap for digital talent expected to rise over 3.5x by 2026: Nasscom

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Chennai identified as mature tech hubs, accounting for over 85% of the country’s total digital talent

India’s digital talent is now growing 5x faster than core tech talent, however, despite this quantum growth the demand- supply gap for digital talent is expected to increase over 3.5x by 2026, in the 1.4 million-1.8 million range, as per an analysis released by industry apex body Nasscom on Wednesday.

The study found that India currently has a tech talent demand-supply gap of 21.1%, which fortunately was the lowest among global tech leaders such as the U.S, China, the U.K, Japan, Canada, and Australia.

The country has one of the largest annual STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates supplies, with 2.14 million graduates, and is also the global leader in STEM women graduates at 47.1%, as per the study.

India and China were rapidly closing in the tech talent pool with the U.S with a high reskillability index and a large share of adjacent tech talent, the study observed.

Nasscom study identified Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Chennai as mature tech hubs, with these six cities accounting for over 85% of the country’s total digital talent.

The country’s tech industry employee base would reach 5.1 million in FY2022 from 4.7 million in FY2021, it projected.

According to Nasscom, the demand for IT professionals has consistently increased over the years, with a sudden surge in demand for digital skills, especially for talent around AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Information Security, and Blockchain due to the expediting digitization and automation of businesses.