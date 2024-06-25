GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘India’s CY23 coal use larger than North America, Europe combined’

Updated - June 25, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, India’s coal consumption surpassed that of North America and Europe combined in the calendar year 2023, said Energy Institute and KPMG in a report titled 2024 Statistical Review of World Energy.

As for rising carbon intensity, fossil fuel use was accelerating in India and many African nations, outpacing the growth of renewables, the organisations observed.

Anish De, Global Head for Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals, KPMG International said, “The 2024 report confirmed some of our apprehensions. Globally, energy demand has gone up 2% and emissions exceeded 40 Gross Tonnage for the first time, rapidly eating into the available carbon budget. Although the contribution of renewables has risen, in absolute terms all fossil fuels are also hitting all-time highs. ‘‘

