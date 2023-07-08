India’s consumption trends reflect rising prosperity: Redseer

July 08, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Bengaluru

India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity, says Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The macros are best positioned with a GDP of $ 6.5 trillion and a retail goods market size of $2 trillion, with the PFCE (Private Final Consumption Expenditure) at $4 trillion, said a Redseer study released on Friday.

“India’s digital ecosystem is already at the gold standard with over 350 million active digital payment users, over 50 million digital-using merchants, and over 50% digital ad share,’‘ it reported.

Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer said, despite the slowdown in the last two quarters, indicators showed signs of recovery emerging across sectors. The country’s unique situation necessitated an ‘India Model’ to fully unlock the country’s potential, he added.

“India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity as consumer behavior evolves towards higher categories. The country is digitally mature, our tech stack is world-class, and the infrastructure is already in place to chart our unique journey this decade,’‘ he added.

