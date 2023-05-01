India’s coal production hit a record high in April, up 8.67% from a year ago

May 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s coal production hit a record high of 73.02 million tonne (MT) in April, rising 8.67% from a year ago, the Coal Ministry said on Monday.

The largest coal producer, Coal India Ltd reported production of 57.57 MT in April, up 7.7% from April 2022. The ministry said it has facilitated the release of additional coal in the market through greater utilisation of mining capacities in captive and privately-operated coal blocks whose output provisionally rose 17.5% to nearly 10 MT in April.

“The total coal despatch has registered a growth of 11.76% from 71.99 MT in Apr’22 to 80.45 MT in Apr’23,” it said, attributing this to efforts to boost rail connectivity for all major mines that have led to faster evacuation of coal from mines.

ADVERTISEMENT