ADVERTISEMENT

India’s coal production hit a record high in April, up 8.67% from a year ago

May 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s coal production hit a record high of 73.02 million tonne (MT) in April, rising 8.67% from a year ago, the Coal Ministry said on Monday.

The largest coal producer, Coal India Ltd reported production of 57.57 MT in April, up 7.7% from April 2022. The ministry said it has facilitated the release of additional coal in the market through greater utilisation of mining capacities in captive and privately-operated coal blocks whose output provisionally rose 17.5% to nearly 10 MT in April.

“The total coal despatch has registered a growth of 11.76% from 71.99 MT in Apr’22 to 80.45 MT in Apr’23,” it said, attributing this to efforts to boost rail connectivity for all major mines that have led to faster evacuation of coal from mines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US