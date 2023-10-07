India’s booming food, agri sectors attracting preferential pricing on interest rates: Kotak Mahindra Bank

October 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

India’s food and agricultural sector has witnessed a flurry of activity post pandemic and has therefore, been attracting preferential pricing on interest rates despite the general rise in the rates, observed Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday.

“The increasing credit flow to the food and agri space by banks due to priority sector lending target requirements is ensuring large credit flow into this segment after the pandemic. Currently, the space is also getting preferential pricing on interest rates in the MSME space despite the upward interest rate movement in the last year,” Manish Kothari, President & Head – Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank told The Hindu.

Post pandemic, the food and agriculture space has been clearly witnessing a surge in investments and expansion activities. In fact, the space was the least impacted even during the pandemic as it was labelled as critical and allowed to continue without restrictions, he noted.

The RBI innovation Hub has also been actively working towards digital onboarding of farmer land records and KYC details which can enable quick disbursement of crop loans based on online farmer details, Mr. Kothari said.

He further said, the pandemic and post-war developments have brought in a genuine price escalation across commodities, which in turn has made commodity-related businesses and trading activities more attractive in the country.

On the funding scenario, Mr. Kothari observed that there have been a spate of agri-tech firms who have got PE funding for undertaking several farmer-linked initiatives like drone-linked pesticide spraying, remote satellite-based crop assessment, plant health management and Application Programming Interface-enabled land record management.

Work-from-home norms have also seen several tech entrepreneurs take up agri- and food- processing initiatives bringing additional buoyancy to the space, he commented.

“The eating habits in our country have in any case been undergoing change with the focus on health foods to counter the pandemic challenges. This has certainly given a further boost to the food and agri industry,” he added.

However, Mr. Kothari said that while the tractor industry grew 12% last year, in the current calendar year the industry contracted by 1% and that growth, going forward, would depend on the monsoon’s progression.

Presently, the monsoon seems deficient in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Eastern parts of India leading to sub-par reservoir levels in most of these areas. Hence, there would be some impact on Kharif-sowing in these areas. Also, the monsoon’s withdrawal has been delayed in some parts of the country which could lead to lower Kharif yields and Rabi-sowing forward, he elaborated.

“Both these can surely lead to some impact on the sale of tractors in the country in this financial year and possibly higher impact in these states mentioned earlier,” Mr. Kothari said.