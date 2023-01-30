ADVERTISEMENT

India's Bharat Petroleum posts lower Q3 profit on stagnant retail prices

January 30, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters

Indian oil marketing company (OMC) Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. reported a 31% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by losses due to stagnant pump prices.

The company's standalone net profit dropped to ₹19.60 billion ($240.6 million) in the third quarter ended December 31, from ₹28.28 billion a year earlier.

The marketing under-recovery of oil marketing companies was hurt by retail prices that have remained static since April, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stagnant retail prices, in tandem with high crude oil prices, hurts OMCs' margins as they would not be able to recover costs for importing and refining the raw material.

Bharat Petroleum's market sales rose to 12.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter from 11.15 MMT a year ago, indicating the company's profit was hurt as it sold more fuel.

The refiner, however, saw its nine-month gross refining margins rise to $20.08 per barrel from $6.78 in the same period a year ago.

Bharat Petroleum's revenue grew 13.7% to ₹1.33 trillion in the latest quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US