India's April-November finished steel exports plunge 55% year-on-year: data

December 07, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Finished steel exports slumped 55% to 4.3 million tonnes during April to November period due to a slowdown in global demand and the decision by India to impose an export tax on some steel products

Reuters

India's finished steel exports more than halved during the first eight months of the current fiscal year that began in April, according to the latest government data reviewed by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finished steel exports slumped 55% to 4.3 million tonnes during April to November period due to a slowdown in global demand and the decision by India to impose an export tax on some steel products.

Last month, the government scrapped the export tax but steel makers and industry officials said it would be a challenge for mills to regain their traditional markets, including Europe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite a drop in exports, India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, was a net exporter of the alloy.

India imported 3.8 million tonnes of finished steel in the first eight months of its financial year, up 22.5% from a year earlier. Crude steel production jumped 5.6% to 81.9 million tonnes.

The country's finished steel output rose 6.4% to 77.7 million tonnes, while consumption went up by 12% to 75.3 million tonnes between April and November.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US