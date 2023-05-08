ADVERTISEMENT

India's April fuel demand drops over 10% from March'23

May 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Reuters

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, was down around 0.3% year on year in April, but fell over 10% from March this year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption was down to about 18.41 million tonnes from 18.45 million a year ago. Fuel sales fell 10.2% from March, when they jumped to a record high on robust economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 2.9% to 2.9 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1% to around 2.2 million tonnes. Sales of jet fuel, jumped 18.2% year-on-year to 0.65 million tonnes, while those of diesel increased around 8.6% in April to 7.82 million tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US