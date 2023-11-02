‘India’s AlcoBev industry will touch $64 bn by 2030’ 

November 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

India’s AlcoBev industry will touch $64 billion by 2030, ensuring the country’s position as the fifth-largest contributor to global market revenue in the near-to-medium term, predicted The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the apex body of the premium alcobev sector on Thursday.

With an estimated market size of $52.4 billion in 2021, roughly 2% of the country’s nominal GDP, the Indian alcobev industry, comprising country liquor, is significant and burgeoning, the apex body said. Alcobev industry is the economic engine of State governments, contributing 25% and more to their GSDP. Also, the sector generates employment to over 80 lakh in allied sectors of agriculture, F&B, Retail, and Hospitality, as per data released by ISWAI.

“The alcobev industry serves as a pivotal economic engine, making it imperative for pertinent stakeholders to recognise and value our sector’s economic contributions,’‘ said Nita Kapoor, CEO, ISWAI.

She further insisted that it was important for the sector to have simplified norms to minimise operational complexities, enhance ease of doing business (EODB), and unlock its full potential for growth. “These are critical as the alcohol industry holds a vital position within the national economy, presenting opportunities for growth, job creation, and revenue generation.”

The scope of the alcohol industry in terms of employment is remarkable at a staggering 79 lakh individuals, both directly and indirectly. This accounts for 1.5% of the total manpower employed in the country, as per the report titled Economic Value of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry by ISWAI.

Interestingly, some 724,611 farms and 36,23,057 farmers are involved in grain production for ENA (extra neutral alcohol) (ENA) 2.9% of the persons employed in the ‘agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishery sectors are engaged in the production of grain/sugarcane/grapes utilised for ENA for spirits and wine.

Around 1,235 million litre of ENA were used to produce Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages in 2021. It is estimated that to produce 741 million litres of extra neutral alcohol for IMFL, 1.9 million tonnes of grain are required. This amounts to 0.6% of India’s total grain production of 316 million tonnes in 2021-2022, according to ISWAI.