ADVERTISEMENT

India's Adani Wilmar Q4 oil sales volume drop on weaker demand

April 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The company said that the overall sales value in the quarter ended March 31 declined in high-single digit, pulled down by edible oil, which contracted in mid-teens

Reuters

Adani Wilmar Ltd. said on Thursday that its overall oil sales volume was dragged down in the fourth quarter by lower demand from the bakery and frying industry.

The company said that the overall sales value in the quarter ended March 31 declined in high-single digit, pulled down by edible oil, which contracted in mid-teens.

While branded sales volume of edible oil grew by 4% due to softened prices, overall oil sales volume was dragged down due to lower demand from bakery and frying industry, the company said in an exchange filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company saw smoother supplies of imported edible oils during the quarter with prices cooling off, resulting in higher consumer demand, especially among the rural population.

Inflation-hit consumers in rural India who had earlier switched to unbranded cheaper options during the pandemic, are looking at spending more with the ease in pace of price hikes.

The food business' volume jumped more than 40% in the reported quarter with strong growth in key categories of wheat and rice, said the company known for its Fortune brand.

For the wheat business, Adani Wilmar saw lower competitive intensity in the quarter due to high prices of wheat that led local players to reduce operations in limiting their risk of stocking high-cost inventory.

In the December quarter, the company clocked a 16% rise in quarterly profit helped by higher demand for its cooking oil and packaged foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US