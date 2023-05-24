HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's Adani Group weighs $3-bn investment in Vietnam

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone meet in Hanoi

May 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Reuters
Mr. Karan told Mr. Chinh, Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term. 

Mr. Karan told Mr. Chinh, Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.  | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

India's Adani Group is exploring the possibility to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a unit of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group.

"Vietnam is willing to create more favourable conditions for India's large companies, including Adani, to invest and do business in the country," Mr. Chinh told Mr. Karan at the meeting, according to the statement.

Mr. Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani's investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Mr. Karan told Mr. Chinh, Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement, which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.