IndiaRF to invest ₹525 cr. for majority stake in hospital chain Ivy Health

September 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), an India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Bain Capital, said it has invested ₹525 crore for a majority stake in Punjab-based corporate hospital chain Ivy Health and Life Sciences Private Ltd. (Ivy).

As part of the transaction, IndiaRF will acquire Ivy’s NABH-certified facilities at Mohali, Amritsar, Khanna, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. The transaction also includes infusion of growth capital to further improve the breadth and quality of patient-care services offered by Ivy.

Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director of IndiaRF, said, “Ivy has demonstrated its prowess as a regional healthcare provider catering to all segments by providing quality medical services at affordable prices. We are committed to accelerate its growth with continued focus on delivering quality patient care.”

Gurtej Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Ivy Hospitals in a statement said, “ I believe that the vast experience and resources available with IndiaRF will empower Ivy with cutting edge technologies, thereby bringing huge benefits to the patients of the region. We sincerely believe that this partnership with IndiaRF will create tremendous value creation opportunities for all employees, doctors, and other stakeholders.”