IndiaRF invests ₹550 crore in Impresario

November 14, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), an India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Bain Capital, has announced an investment of ₹550 crore in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the transaction, IndiaRF has become the majority shareholder of Impresario, the platform said.

The fresh capital will help fuel the further expansion of Impresario’s business, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company owns and manages brands such as SOCIAL, Mocha, and Smoke House Deli at more than 60 locations in 17 cities of India.

In the future, Impresario plans to double its number of outlets.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director of IndiaRF, said, “We believe that the next decade will see significant opportunities for Impresario as non-metro cities come up India’s aspirational curve and become major economic centres.”

Riyaaz Amlani, founder and MD of Impresario, said, “As we now begin a new chapter with IndiaRF, we look forward to a fruitful collaboration which we believe will propel Impresario to an exciting next stage of growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US