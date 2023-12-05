ADVERTISEMENT

Indians shopped during bed time, office hours, and in toilets: McAfee

December 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

McAfee, an online protection provider, has warned online shoppers in India against “too good to be true” deals.

Signalling more concerns, it said some 59% of 7,000 adults who participated in a study, shopped late at night, during this the recent festive season, while in bed, when they really should be asleep.

According to the study, 54% of Indian consumers have been the victim of an online scam during the festive season. 65% of these victims reported losing money as a result, the majority of whom lost up to ₹40,000.

During the recent festive season, 77% of shoppers saw an uptick in cybercriminal activity and 95% of people thought that the use of artificial intelligence would impact the amount and types of scams.

The study also shed light on consumer online shopping behaviour patterns: the findings revealed that Indians were shopping at their convenience, anywhere ‘round the clock’. For instance, 59% of Indians admitted to making an online purchase in bed late at night, 37% have shopped during work hours, 28% during dinner, and 10% while in the toilet.

