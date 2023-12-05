HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indians shopped during bed time, office hours, and in toilets: McAfee

December 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

McAfee, an online protection provider, has warned online shoppers in India against “too good to be true” deals.

Signalling more concerns, it said some 59% of 7,000 adults who participated in a study, shopped late at night, during this the recent festive season, while in bed, when they really should be asleep.

According to the study, 54% of Indian consumers have been the victim of an online scam during the festive season. 65% of these victims reported losing money as a result, the majority of whom lost up to ₹40,000.

During the recent festive season, 77% of shoppers saw an uptick in cybercriminal activity and 95% of people thought that the use of artificial intelligence would impact the amount and types of scams.

The study also shed light on consumer online shopping behaviour patterns: the findings revealed that Indians were shopping at their convenience, anywhere ‘round the clock’. For instance, 59% of Indians admitted to making an online purchase in bed late at night, 37% have shopped during work hours, 28% during dinner, and 10% while in the toilet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.