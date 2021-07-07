Indians plan to live anywhere, explore nature getaways when travel returns: Airbnb,YouGov Survey

While for many Indians, 2021 will see a more cautious return to travel, 36% respondents said they would travel and explore new places with loved ones according to a survey by Airbnb and YouGov.

As many as 43% said they would plan to travel during the year, while two-thirds (66%) said they would consider trips close by and a third (33%) said they would like to spend time travelling and working in different locations.

While four in ten (40%) said they hope to get closer to nature, with hills and beaches in key destinations, seven in ten (69%) said they would prefer to stay in a villa or other unique accommodation formats.

YouGov research conducted the survey in May 2021.

A third said they would like to spend time travelling and working in different locations. About two-thirds (62%) of respondents said they would opt for off-peak times of the year to travel.

Hill stations seem to be a popular choice, with 44% of Indian residents wanting to visit destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir.

The beaches of Goa, Kerala, and Pondicherry are also sought-after destinations for Indian travellers (38%).

Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “As many of us think of travelling again, stepping out the door will be about spending quality time with loved ones and creating new memories in unique destinations nearby or in nature. It will also be about exploring more flexible ways to live and work in a new world.”

Confirming this trend Amit Damani co-founder, Vista Rooms, said, “The work from anywhere culture and online school has allowed families to live in beautiful villas away from the city, surrounded by greenery while maintaining social distance, especially in this pandemic.”

“We have seen guests looking for longer stays than ever before, and allocating what would have been their international travel budgets to luxurious stays at private villas,” he said.

“The number one requirement to facilitate such stays has been seamless wi-fi, and well-equipped kitchens. Since we have been able to sort this out, a number of families have been able to live at our villas most comfortably for extended periods of time,” he added.